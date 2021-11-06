Mason County property transfers

November 6, 2021

Sylvia Louise Moore Estate to Ruth Ann Honaker, 1606 Martha Ann Drive, $190,000.

Tommy Jones to Efrain N. Rosenbaum and Whitney Rosenbaum, multiple parcels, $200,000.

Scotty Estep and April Estep to Kevin Stears, 4336 Kentucky Highway 10 Dover, $18,000.

Peggy W. Davis to Joseph Lengacher Jr. and Miriam Lengacher, 104 East Sixth Street, $30,000.

Mildred M. Newsome Estate to Bulldog Investments LLC, 318 Federal Hill Drive, $135,300.

Rodney Staggs and Jennifer Staggs to Jeff W. McGlothin and Debora McGlothin, 934 East Second Street, $16,500.

Roger L. Orme and Letha H. Orme to Alonso Harrison and Latonya Harrison, 80 Bryant Circle, $112,000.

Kenneth R. Williams and Donna Williams to John F. Kilgore, 3021 Highland Drive, $35,000.

