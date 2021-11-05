Mason County District Court

Nov. 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Shabrianna Clay, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Shabrianna Clay, 19, fourth-degree assault minor injury, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Daniel Bryan Criss, 29, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Ashley Rose Harrison, 37, harassing communications, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lindsay T. Huber, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Violet Jane Lawson, 64, theft by unlawful taking, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Blayne D. Lewis, 21, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Abbigail Michelsen, 25, speeding 26 miles over limit $52 fine plus court costs.
Samuel Jay Murphy, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Christa Jean Reed, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Cheyanna Wrightsman, 28, theft by deception under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 17.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 28, speeding five miles over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Cheyanna Rene Wrightsman, 28, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Sarah Young, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Sarah Young, 20, license to be in possession dismissed.
Sarah Young, 20, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, failure to produce insurance card $25 fine, court costs waived.
Rachel Boyd, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances serve 90 days with conditional release, second-degree disorderly conduct serve 90 days concurrently with conditional release, court costs waived.
Nicholas K. Brough, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Cameron Brown, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Justin S. Davis, 32, bomb threats, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Justin S. Davis, 32, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.
Eric Edward McNutt, 43, first-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree domestic violence minor injury, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Tiffany Dawn Scurlock, 32, speeding 25 miles over limit $50 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.
Tyrik K. Thomas, 25, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Christopher Emmons, 38, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 7.
Clyde Fields, 57, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, bound to grand jury.
Amber Hall, 34, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Amber L. Hall, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, attempted theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Melissa Hargett, 35, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Melissa Hargett, 35, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
John Irwin, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.