Is there detention in Sunday school?

The Tollesboro Lions Club hosted a zone meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Tollesboro Lions Club Clubhouse. Zone Chairman and Tollesboro Lions Club member Clinton Applegate opened the meeting with five clubs represented by 15 members.

Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig Stanfield led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Tollesboro Lions Club Treasurer Steve Pedersen offered prayer. The group then enjoyed a wonderful meal prepared by Tollesboro Lions Club member Jim Meadows.

Following the meal, a registration sheet was passed around the room so that the members present could list the members present and the club they represented. The Tollesboro Lions Club was represented by four members Clinton, Steve, Craig and Anthony Wellman; Jim Meadows, who provided the meal, was not present during the meeting as he was harvesting crops.

The Maysville Lions Club was represented by three members, Tom and Angela Jett and Pat Steimle.

The Orangeburg Lions Club was represented by five members, Brittany Robbins, Donald and Mary Toller, and John and Wilda Frye.

The Vanceburg Lions Club was represented by two members, Roger Brown and Michael Edington, and the May’s Lick Lions Club was represented by Charles Thomas.

Each club was asked to discuss the projects that they were able to conduct and which projects that had to be put on hold due to pandemic restrictions.

The Maysville Lions Club indicated that they were conducting in-person meetings; their main fund-raising project has always been the Lions Club Radio Auction which has been suspended the last two years. The Club is still collecting eyeglasses and assisting individuals in sight preservation and has been conducting vision testing/screenings, and providing scholarships.

The Orangeburg Lions Club has been meeting twice monthly, however attendance has been sharply reduced since the COVID19 pandemic restrictions were first put in place. They also have had to suspend or greatly reduce the scope of their main fund-raising project, the annual Fall Festival, Auction and Soup Supper as the auction has not been conducted last year or this year, and the fund-raising dinners have been altered from “in-place” to “drive-thru” events and have not had the same success that the organization has had in the past. They too have been assisting individuals with sight preservation and collecting eyeglasses and providing scholarships.

The Vanceburg Lions Club has had to cancel some of their fundraisers, including Heritage Days and the Basketball Tournament. They did raffle a kayak as a fund-raiser. They are collecting eyeglasses, providing eyeglasses for adults, and have sponsored although not entirely due to decreased revenues, fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.

The May’s Lick Lions Club is still meeting, but mostly is meeting to play Euchre. They have not had pancake breakfasts during the pandemic, and have taken on trash collection along roadways through a program offered by the county as a fund-raiser. They had to give up the Mays Lick Streetlight program due to rising costs and decreased income streams.

The Tollesboro Lions Club has been fortunate to be able to host the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair this year; the most successful fair ever, with record attendance each day of the full week due to a perfect storm of great weather coupled with a need and desire of the public to get out and participate after the long restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Last year, the fair was scaled down substantially, however the club was able to host a number of weekend fund-raising events that carried the club through.

The organization is continuing to meet twice monthly through most of the pandemic, exercising social distancing during meetings, however the club had been hosting only once monthly meetings from November through April each year for several years, resuming to twice monthly in May each year. They are continuing to collect eyeglasses for recycling, bottle caps for benches, are assisting with eyeglasses for the needy, sponsored four scholarships annually, and has been fortunate to increase the size of the fairgrounds as well as having made significant improvements to the fairgrounds during the pandemic due to a number of grants and donations. The Tollesboro Lions Club is planning a Christmas dinner for members and their spouses this year, after canceling the event last year due to pandemic restrictions.

Steve Pedersen, Second District Governor, encouraged the clubs to turn in their service hours to Lions International. Most clubs indicated that they had trouble with the automated system which is quite complicated to learn; however the automated system is easy to navigate once you have mastered the system and Pedersen offered to arrange a meeting with the clubs to show them how to navigate the system and encouraged each club to set up a Service Chairperson to enter the service hours and a Marketing Communications Chairperson to write articles for submission to Lions Club system and local newspapers.

Each club was also encouraged to reach out to obtain more members. Each club discussed how hard it is to retain membership and reach out to new members especially during the pandemic.

A bright spot is that the local zone is the only zone in the state with no clubs under probation due to membership declining below 15 members, although two clubs within the zone are at the 15 member threshold. All clubs also mentioned that their membership is aging without new younger membership created.

Overall, the meeting was informative and great fellowship and the clubs were able to share ideas and plans for improvement.