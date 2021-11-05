Bracken County District Court

Nov. 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
David Mason Tucker, 20, speeding 10 miles over limit, no rear view mirror, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Noah Conner, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 7.
Tamica S. Davis, 36, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Kevin R. Florence, 28, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.
James Gibbs, 29, failure to wear seat belts, second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.
Billy J. Littleton, 41, parent/custodian send child to school, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 7.
Alacia Marie Lutz, 23, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no motorcycle license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cooper M. Pennington, 21, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance two offenses, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Robert A. Rieman, 58, disregarding stop sign, driving under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 25, 2022.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years of age, failure to report child dependent neglect or abuse first offense, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.
Cassondra L. Rumford, 31, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $35 fine plus court costs.
Michael Wayne Mains, 51, theft of mail matter, bound to grand jury.
Autumn Cantrell, 23, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, failure to appear warrant still active.
Rashelle M. Planck, 35, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, hearing on Nov. 9.