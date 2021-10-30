Robertson County District Court

October 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Oct. 26, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

Joshua Kincaid Goddard, 31, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, operating on expired license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

William Michael Henderson Jr. theft by failure to make required disposition of property, show cause on Nov. 10.

Jacob S. Saylor, 39, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua A. Stith, 34, possession of marijuana two counts, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.

