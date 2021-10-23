Bracken County District Court

October 23, 2021

Oct. 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jacob C. Bishop, 24, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating vehicle without ignition interlock device, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.

Jeremiah Christopher Craver II, 18, speeding 15 miles over limit, summons on Nov. 16.

Bryan James Deborde, 40, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Anthony Heighton, 23, rear license not illuminated $20 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew H. Meenach, 35, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 23.

Kelly Marie Wallingford, 32, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.

Tonya K. Hadden, 39, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Blake Caleb, 27, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, menacing, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.

Megan J. Williamson, 19, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

