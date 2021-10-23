OWL Club holds October meeting

The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its October meeting the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Tumbleweed.

President Carla Padgett welcomed six members and one guest, Elizabeth Campbell, granddaughter of Pat Lively to the meeting. The blessing was offered by Pat Lively. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the September meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Sara Fryman. Seconded by Beverly Hay and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was given by Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report was made by Pat Lively and seconded by Sharon Cooper. The report was approved by all.

Members present collected $100 for Cancer Care. This year the donation will be sent to the Bracken County Center.

The fundraiser held at the Pig Out proved to be a great success. The winner of the “Swine, Wine and Dine” basket was Logan Pickrell. Owen McNeill was the winner of the “UK Basket.” Members wish to thank all those who supported the event. All proceeds will be added to the Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Pasquales where members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

Motion to adjourn was made by Pat Lively. Seconded by Sharyn White Coe. The meeting was adjourned.

