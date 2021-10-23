Pig Out is smashing success

Dear editor,
The 17th Annual Pig Out in Maysville has come and gone and was a smashing success!
On behalf of the 2021 Pig Out Committee, we would like to give a special thanks to Mitsubishi Electric for being our Corporate Sponsor for this year’s event. Also, a big thank you to our media sponsors who support us year after year, The Ledger Independent, WFTM, Dream Catcher Communications C103, WAOL and WFLE. Due to the outstanding turnout this year and continued support of our sponsors, the event raised a phenomenal amount of money for the Shriner’s Transportation Fund. With the community support and dedication, this money helps provide free transportation for local children and their families to Shrine Hospitals for treatment.
With everyone’s support we will be donating a total of $45,000 this year to this worthy cause.
This event could not occur without the support of the City of Maysville Public Works men and women who set up the stage, tents and picnic tables. We would also like to thank all of the Board Sponsors and the following sponsors who donated in cash or in kind:
O’Rourkes Pub, VFW Post 2734 Auxiliary, Limestone Family YMCA, Edward Jones, T&K Paving, Naylor Orthodontics, Bens Car Wash, International Paper, NiSource Charitable Foundations / Columbia Gas, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Marathon Petroleum, East KY Power, Woodmen Life, Southern State, Bretz Signs & Designs, Town & Country Lanes, Augusta Farm Supply, Brown County Construction, Limestone Properties, Sims Dairy Queen, Randall & Bedouin Dennison, French Quarter Inn, Doug’s Glass & Glazing, McDonald’s of Maysville, Stober Drives, Kern Food Distributing, Gold Star Chili, Total Care Pharmacy, Carol Jean Flowers, Ringgold Lodge No. 27, Hinton Mills, Neff Refrigeration, Heating & AC, District Judge Kim Leet Razor, Weaver Roofing Services, Precision Pulley & Idler, Lowes of Maysville, Limestone Cable Vision, Hardymon Home & Hardware, Lewis Co. Primary Plus, Maysville Nursing & Rehab, Brell & Son Funeral Home, Russell Hughes, Advanced Diesel Performance, Bryan Payne – State Farm Insurance, TNT Body & Collision, Landreth Electric, Clarke & Clarke Attorney’s, Family Medicine Assoc. of Flemingsburg, Security Bank & Trust, Moore & Parker Funeral Home, Boone Real Estate, 5 Star Carwash, Katherine Cotterill, Farmers Mutual Insurance, M & M Custom Framing, Ribolt Fabrication, The Whistle Stop, Bank of Maysville, Maysville Rotary Club, Hilltop Bar & Drive Thru, Haney’s Hardware, Bulk Transit Corp., Limestone Associates, Ranger Steel, Inc., Geno’s Tazi, Mason County PVA – Troy Cracraft, Maysville Roller Rink, 1Source CPA’s, Pooter’s Pub, Moose Lodge No. 1124, Lasting Impressions Salon & Spa, Royse, Zweigart, Kirk, Brammer & Caudill, McDowell & Faris DMD, Haggard’s Body & Frame Shop, Knox & Brothers Funeral Home, Jason & Tabatha Butler, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Pam Carpenter (Pam’s Barber Shop), Arby’s Maysville, Jackie and Norbert Gallenstein, Scott Construction, Women of the Moose, Monster Transport Brokers, Matt Lawson, Mike Breslin, Marla Toncray, Bradley’s Roofing, Dave and Mary Irwin, Tina and Russ Curtis, Joyce and Bob Weigott, Alan and Crystal Brubek, Radio Shack – Stihl-Cub Cadet and X Mark.
We will begin the planning stages for the 18th Annual Pig Out soon so keep an eye out for the dates for 2022. There will be some of the same things as this year, but be on the lookout for new amazing ideas in 2022!
Once again, many thanks to our sponsors and all of you who came out and made our event an outstanding success.
No Man Stands as Tall Until He Stoops to Help a Child….
Sincerely,
Mark Henderson, Shriners Pig Out Chairman
And the 2021 Pig Out Committee
Roy East, Mark Selby, Keith Lewis, Norbert Gallenstein, Christal Henderson, Kelly Clarke, Heather Bretz, Becky Striplin, Russell Hughes