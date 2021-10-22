HOW YOU SEE IT

October 22, 2021

Make it in the USA

Instead of having all this backlog on these ships sitting in the ports why doesn’t the United States start manufacturing stuff here in this country? Then they wouldn’t have to be dependent upon other countries.

Huh?

I can’t figure out why Baker Maysville makes so many commercials. I don’t think he’s ever won anything besides the Heisman.

