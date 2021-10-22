Oct. 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Troy Abercrombie, 56, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 22.

Austin Trey Elliott, 19, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance six month diversion, obstructed vision/windshield $25 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed with proof, plus court costs.

Matthew A. Elliott, 34, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.

Anthony Hamm, 39, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notify DOT.

William Robert Joseph Hanna, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Melissa Hargett, 35, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Melissa Hargett, 35, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin Earl Howe, 36, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.

Wesley R. Huber, 33, theft by unlawful taking under $500 two counts, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 17.

Christopher W. Mills, 28, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher W. Mills, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher W. Mills, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher William Mills, 28, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher William Mills, 28, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Danielle Renee Niemier, 39, third-degree attempted criminal trespassing, $100 fine, court costs waived.

Jennifer L. Perry, 47, speeding 20 miles over limit, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.

Charles M. Reed, 17, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Floyd Lloyd Rust, 60, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, summons for Nov. 17.

Tyaisha R. Smack, 23, no brake lights, inadequate silencer, no operator license, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyus Lee Thomas, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Larry Wellos Jr., 48, drug paraphernalia, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

Samantha R. Wells, 30, falsely reporting an incident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

Christopher Case, 35, speeding 16 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher Case, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on Oct. 25.

Christopher Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher Case, 35, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher D. Case, 35, improper registration plate, no/expired registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher D. Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no motorcycle operator license, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher D. Case, 35, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Felicia Douglas, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, serve 120 days with conditional release, menacing dismissed, plus court costs.

Bonnie M. Dyer, 54, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Bonnie Mae Dyer, 54, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

William R. Hanna, 35, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to maintain insurance second offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

William R. Hanna, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.

David T. Mitchell, 68, reckless driving, $100 fine plus court costs.

Nicholas Cody Tibbs, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Amy Vice, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.

Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, no/expired registration plates, display of illegal/altered registration, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.

Millie Jolley, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, $25 fine court costs waived.

Millie Jolley, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, license to be in possession dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.

Millie L. Jolley, 43, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Charles Pribble, 38, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Devon Spires, 27, importing heroin, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 25.