Oct. 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Kyle A. Adkins, 29, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terry Burton, 51, local city ordinance, dismissed.

Amy R. Caldwell, 36, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, possession of marijuana, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Derrick Lamont Commodore, 54, failure to surrender revoked license, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary Deshaun Devine, 24, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failed diversion, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 15.

Christina M. Howard, 30, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Anthony Culen Jackson, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine, failure to produce insurance card $100 fine, court costs waived.

Richard Jenkins, 32, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.

Richard Antonio Jenkins, 32, no operator license, rear license not illuminated, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.

Danielle Niemeier, 39, no/expired other registration receipt or plate dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 probated fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, license to be in possession serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Chassidy S. Prudente, 26, no operator license, dismissed with proof.

Rachel K. Sandlin, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cameron Brown, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.

Bonnie M. Dyer, 54, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Bonnie Mae Dyer, 54, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Robert Dale Farley, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.

Emauel Fate, 31, theft of services, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

William R. Hanna, 35, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

William R. Hanna, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

William Honea, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, serve 90 days each concurrently with conditional release, court costs waived.

John R. Reeves, 69, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Floyd Edward Skidmore, 47, speeding 26 miles over limit, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher Case, 35, speeding 16 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher Case, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher Case, 35, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher D. Case, 35, improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher D. Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no motorcycle license, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher D. Case, 35, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

David Elliott, 32, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.

Christopher Emmons, 38, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

James Fryman, 36, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 20.

Luis Howell, 18, theft by unlawful taking, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Brandon K. Hughes, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

John Irwin, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

Michael Martin, 29, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

Brandon Newdigate, 42, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.

Andrew G. Ormes, 43, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, violation of foreign E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.

Tyron Maurice Rice, 16, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Christopher Scott Yazell, 38, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.