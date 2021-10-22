Robertson County District Court

Oct. 11, Judge Jay Delaney presiding:
Jeffrey Allen Barker, 52, receiving stolen property under 10,000, complicity receiving stolen property under 10,000, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Jane Margaret Coghe, 36, probation violation/technical violation, probation violation/for felony offense, pretrial hearing on Nov. 8.
Charles Allen Fryman, 45, second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Nov. 8 , and jury trial on Nov. 22.
Randi M. Fulmer, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense two counts, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Randi Michelle Fulmer, 32, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8, and jury trial on Nov. 22.
Carl David Hendricks, 55, theft by unlawful taking under 10,000 two counts, receiving stolen property under 10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Carl David Hendricks, 55, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Carl David Hendricks, 55, enhanced first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, receiving stolen property under 10,000, enhanced drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, enhanced first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Jared Wayne Hicks, 25, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking under 10,000, theft by unlawful taking under 500, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Dustin Keith Hughes, 30, enhanced trafficking in marijuana first offense two counts, trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, complicity in trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8, jury trial on Nov. 22-23.
Jeremy David Johnson, 39, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree persistent felony offender, bench warrant issued.
Rodney Lee Myers, 44, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances, pretrial conference on Nov. 8, jury trial on Nov. 22-23.
Kenneth Dale Potter, 43, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
David Allen Price, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Jami Lyn Quinlin, 44, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Willie Ray Todd, 50, receiving stolen property over 10,000, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Alexander Scott Vice, 24, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, driving on DUI suspended license second offense in five years, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, disregarding stop sign, leaving scene of accident, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
John Travis Wheeler, 44, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.