Make Halloween great again

October 13, 2021
Oct. 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Henry Cabrera Villagrez, 31, speeding miles over limit, no operator license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.
Charles Edward Callihan, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 60 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Kristina Edsen, 43, license to be in possession, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Bradley Fields, 33, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Lydia Fields, 27, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Charles Allen Holt, 30, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 10.
Brandon Morgan, 37, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dakota C. Newberry, 19, improper start from parked position, 25 fine plus court costs.
Shannon Parker, 39, speeding 18 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Johnathan B. Shaff, 39, possession of marijuana, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Kayla Dawn Sowers, 22, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
William Wiler, 48, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher Case, 35, speeding 16 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher D. Case, 35, improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher D. Case, 35, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no motorcycle license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher D. Case, 35, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher D. Case, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Taylor Harvey, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct serve 60 days with conditional release, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, 25 fine.
Taylor J. Harvey, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 60 days with conditional release.
Woodie Insko, 59, local city ordinance, 500/400 probated plus court costs.
Candiace Lawrence, 28, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 10.
Danielle R. Neimier, 39, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.
Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Tiffany Scurlock, 32, theft by unlawful taking under 10,000, theft by unlawful taking under 500, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Tiffany Dawn Scurlock, 32, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, speeding 5 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Matthew Brock, 35, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, bound to grand jury.
Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, no/expired registration plates, display of illegal registration plate, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
David Elliott, 32, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 13.
David M. Elliott, 32, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 13.
Luis Howell, 18, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.
Christopher A. Kilgore, 45, first-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, fourth-degree assault dating violence, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Jimmy Moran, 38, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued, bound to grand jury.
Heather Niemeier, 30, failure to maintain insurance 500/400 probated, court costs waived.
Charles Pribble, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Timothy M. Stone, 31, first-degree sexual abuse, bound to grand jury.