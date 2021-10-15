Limestone Society Kicks of the New Year of Activities

Limestone Society kicked off its new year of activities on Aug. 21, by attending the Kentucky Society Sons of the American Revolution memorial service held at the monument at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park.
Members in attendance were Taylor Watts, Carter Drew Watts, and Oliver Green. They placed a wreath during the service.
On Aug. 29, they held a regular meeting via Zoom. Senior Society President Sandra Humphries welcomed the group. President Philip Bierley conducted the business.
The society voted on its annual donations to support the Hindman Settlement School, state project, and national funds.
The American History program for the meeting was presented by George Mason Chapter SAR President Mark Humphries, who spoke about the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. This year is the 80th anniversary of the attack and America’s entrance into World War II. He shared information about the events leading up to the attack, the USS Arizona, and the after-effects on American society.
Officers for 2021-22 were elected to serve Limestone Society. They are as follows: President, Taylor Watts, first Vice-President, Leah Emberton, second Vice-President, Drew Woods, Chaplain, Lydia Emberton, Recording Secretary ,Carter Drew Watts, Assistant Recording Secretary, Alisha French, Corresponding Secretary, Ruth Collins, Treasurer, John Arthur Boone, Historian, Philip Bierley, Registrar, Genevieve Boone, Librarian, Anthony French, and Curator, Layni Emberton.
Limestone Society held a fund-raiser during the Simon Kenton Festival at Paxton Inn on Sept. 18-19. Limestone Chapter DAR supported their efforts by creating wood crafts to sell. The funds raised will be used to support state and national projects. Special thanks to Missy, Sandy, and Mark Humphries for organizing this fund-raiser.
On Sept. 26, Limestone Society held its September meeting at Paxton Inn. First Vice-President Leah Emberton conducted the business meeting.
For their Government Studies program, the group welcomed local attorney and Maysville City Commissioner Andrew Wood who spoke about the council-manager form of government. With this type of local government used in Maysville, the elected city commissioners form the legislative branch and hire a city manager as the executive who oversees the various departments of the city. Mr. Wood shared the roles and responsibilities of a city commissioner, then answered questions.
Leah and Layni Emberton represented Limestone Society at the Kentucky Society Fall Get-Away held at the Hindman Settlement School on Sept. 18. The current state project under the leadership of State President Isabella Bastien, Glasgow, is raising funds to donate to Hindman Settlement School. They have several programs that address Appalachian issues related to literacy, food insecurity, and the traditional arts.
C.A.R. is a patriotic organization for youth from birth to age 21 who can document that they have an ancestor who gave service to the American cause during the Revolutionary War. New member inquiries are welcome. For more information on how to join, contact Dena Green by calling 882-2011.