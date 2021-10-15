Maysville Linon’s Club Meets

October 7, members of the Maysville Lions Club met, with President Angela Jett presiding.

Angela formally welcomed our guest, Past District Governor, David Moose from Louisville, Kentucky by way of Arkansas, where he served as District Govenor, as well as many offices in Lionism there. Before the meeting he was welcomed by members as they introduced themselves as they arrived. Mr. Moose is a very personable gentleman. He is a retired Methodist minister.

Joe King, Jr. led with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro the blessing before the meal. Bill Boggs brought a delicious turkey dinner from Bob Evans.

Secretary, Pat Steimle, read the minutes from the September 16 meeting with Robbie Detro making the motion to accept and Tom Jett seconding the motion and carried.

Lion Treasurer, Michael Walton, presented the treasurer’s report and he is in the process of preparing the tax report. Up to date on bills, etc. Robbie Detro made the motion to accept and Mary Lou Iriwn seconded the motion and carried.

Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. Angela to contact Carolyn Reese for more information, however, she has been talking to Amy Robinson Dudley and she will be driving her truck and getting the trailer. Glenn made the motion for two magnetic banners for each side of the truck and Tom advised he is working on this project on the truck, and Robbie is working on a banner to carry. Hope to have further details by our next meeting.

Lion vests; Angela has been in contact with Lions Club International catalog department, and due to shortage of employees, and printing our Club’s name on the back, they will be shipped but they could not give a date. The employee at LCI apologized for the delay and assured Angela they would be sent.

Angela and Tom suggested to the club that purple T-shirts, Lion’s colors, with the club’s name be ordered. Glenn George told members a great idea.

Lion’s Club Radio Auction; Bill Boggs advised that he has been in contact with the person involved with the St. Patrick Auction, and she has recommended someone advise with going viral with the auction.

A member asked about the dumpsters at Beechwood Park. Set for the spring.

Mary Lou brought a flyer regarding the Pumpkin Glow at Cummins Nature Park. Mike Walton is to contact Grant Felice regarding this project.

Angela re-introduced David Moose and he gave some background about himself and involvement with Lionism in his home state of Arkansas. He told of visiting a relative in Maysville – James Moose. Several of our members knew this man and a conversation ensued.

In 1994 there were four Melvin Jones Fellows from our Club name: Bill Boggs, Irving Peck, Jim Rawlings and Joe Traxel. The Maysville Lions Club has 24 Melvin Jones Fellows beginning in 1922.

What makes a great Lion? Good attendance, fun and service projects, helping scouts, churches and community. David advised that he and his wife, also a past district governor, have attended international conventions and upcoming convention in Montreal – 2022; Austria, Australia, Mexico City, Atlanta, Washington DC and Singapore. They attended the viral convention in 2020.

Five area of service, Knights of the Blind, told the story of Helen Keller at a convention held in Cedar Point, Ohio in 1929. Lion Clubs are the only organization permitted in China due to their vision service, childhood cancers, diabetes screening, vision mission trips to fit people with glasses and diabetes relief.

Rules for members: money for service, non-political, community position, non-sectarian, campaign 400.

Moose talked about Camp Crescendo and the history and being 25 miles south of Louisville. Serves the blind, deaf and hard of hearing with camping. Also, band camps. A junior size Olympic pool, archery range and can feed 300. He advised that this is a state project. Maysville Lions Club enjoyed your visit and hope you come back again.

Angela Jett advised that the Tollesboro Lions Club will be hosting the 43Y Zone meeting Oct. 8 and she, Tom and Pat Steimle will be attending. All are welcome.

The next meeting is Oct. 21, and new members and guests are welcome.