Cost share apps due Oct. 15

October 9, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Mason County Conservation District will accept State Cost Share Program applications, for the current funding period, through the close of business on Friday, Oct. 15.

Applications are taken year-round, but periodic cutoffs are necessary so that applications received can be submitted for review. Approvals are based on statewide ranking criteria and the availability of funds.

The Kentucky Soil Erosion and Water Quality Cost Share Program was created to help agricultural operations protect soil and water resources. The program helps landowners address existing soil erosion, water quality and other environmental problems associated with their farming or woodland operation.

Conservation practices eligible for cost share funding include, but are not limited to, pasture and hay land forage quality improvement, heavy use area protection, rotational grazing system establishment, forest land and cropland erosion control systems, closure of agriculture waste impoundments, and installation of livestock watering systems. Cost share rates are a maximum of 75 percent of the actual installation cost of the practice, not to exceed $20,000 per year.

For more information about the program, contact the District office at 606-759-5570 extension 3.

