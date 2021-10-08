Mason County District Court

Sept. 30, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Kelly Jo Bartley, 42, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, controlled substance prescription not in container, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Nathan Bellew, 41, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathan Bellew, 41, flagrant non support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dustin Cottingham, 30, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Grant Gillespie, 26, operating as HVAC contractor without permit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Ashley Rose Harrison, 37, harassing communication, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 3.
Donald W. Hornsby, 55, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.
Bobby Hunt, 31, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Dewey Jeremiah Jimison, 61, driving motor vehicle using cellphone, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 10.
Shayla Jones, 36, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Stephen Lawhun, 21, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, $50 fine plus court costs.
Rex A. Littleton, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Eric Edward McNutt, 43, first-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Adam Shrout, 46, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Shirley Ray Smith, 76, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, court costs waived.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 40, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance serve 30 days with conditional release $500/$400 suspended, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 45 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Elmer Edward Stephenson, 40, possession of marijuana, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Jason D. Swanger, 37, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Tamara Michelle Juanita Tucker, 19, speeding 26 miles over limit, intermediate licensing violations, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Trinity Williams, 21, rear license not illuminated, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Coleman Young Jr. 37, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Sarah Young, 20, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 3.
Carlton A. Dixon, 81, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Felicia Douglas, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, menacing, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Justin Gee, 33, second-degree wanton endangerment two counts, reckless driving, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Zachary Schwalbach, 21, no tail lamps, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Jeffrey Lee Snyder, 32, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, menacing, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Stephen Wagler, 55, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Sarah Young, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 3.
Jesse Brinker, 26, first-degree promoting contraband, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, bound to grand jury.
Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, second-degree DUI, no/expired registration plates, display of illegal/altered registration plates, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Allan Fryman, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Luis Howell, 18, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Luis M. Howell, 18, second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.
Heather Neimeier, 30, theft of services serve 30 days, court costs waived.