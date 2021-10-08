Lewis County District Court

Oct. 5, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:
Derek K. Bryan, 32, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 25, 2021.
Michael Kent Butler, 28, possession of controlled substances, serve 30 days of 12 months concurrently, conditional release.
Erica Nicole Clark, 37, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.
David Cooley, 29, failure to or improper signal $25 fine, no/expired registration plates $20 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card $25 fine, driving on DUI suspended license first offense 90 days serve seven with conditional release.
Sylvia Lynn Walker, 33, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Kip A. Adkins, 51, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear show cause.
Willie Bentley, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.
Amanda N. Brooks, 37,public intoxication on controlled substances dismissed, first-degree possession of controlled substances/drugs, 12 months sentence serve two with conditional release.
Joseph G. Carver, 27, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 30 days serve two with conditional release.
Richard A. Corns, 43, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.
Cayden J. Estes, 17, no operator license, owner permit other to operate motor vehicle without required insurance first offense, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear show cause.
Eric Fraley, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 30 days serve four with conditional release.
Adam Frye, 42, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
Jordan Gibson, 26, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Dec. 14.
Leslie Johnson, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.
David L. Kiser II, 25, failure to wear seat belts, diversion, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Dylan R. Leonard, 26, no motorcycle license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear show cause.
Danny C. Lewis, 54, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. dismissed.
Reba L. Madden, 30, fourth-degree assault child abuse, 12 month diversion program conditional release.
Camryn Belle Michallas, 22, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear show cause.
Randy B. Morgan, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, 12 month diversion program.
Mikah L. Perry, 35, speeding five miles over limit, license to be in possession, operating vehicle on with expired license, failure to appear, show cause Nov. 2.
Jamie R. Presley, 36, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, serve 150 days of 12 month sentence for all charges to be served concurrently with conditional release.
Donna Prince, 51, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear show cause.
Timothy Dale Reed, 31, failure to wear seat belts, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear show cause.
Joseph A. Rieder, 21, speeding 26 miles over limit $100 fine, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol serve four of 30 days with conditional release.
Anthony Robinson, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 25, 2022.
Steven Ross, 27, failure to or improper signal, no operator license, operating motor vehicle under influence alcohol motion to amend charge, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.
Kenton Lee Swingler, 20, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 26.
Oct. 6, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:
Paul A. Berry, 36, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brittany Clark, 31, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael Wayne Flanery, 46, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.