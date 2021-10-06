Dog Show brings awareness to suicide prevention

National Suicide Prevention Week was Sept. 5-11. It is a week-long campaign to inform and engage the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs.

Leah Fryman has participated in suicide prevention activities in the past in other areas but to her knowledge, there was nothing planned locally for this year. She wanted to bring awareness on suicide prevention as well as raise money with something uplifting. On Sept. 10, 2021, Leah organized a dog show to “Make a Paw-sitive Difference” with all the proceeds donated to the Buffalo Trace Affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

The turnout for the event exceeded expectation. There were 12 dogs who participated in the show. Residents at Robertson County Health Care facility graciously donated treats for all the dogs and prizes for the winners. Leah was able to donate $320 to our local NAMI.

Sharon Darnell, NAMI chair for Buffalo Trace Chapter, provided all in attendance with information about suicide awareness and prevention and emphasized the need to “end the stigma.” The evening ended with a candlelight vigil to remember all of those who have died by suicide.

NAMI meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Mason County Public Library.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide; please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact your local mental health provider.

