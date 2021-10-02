First Presbyterian Church plans Pet Blessing

October 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

First Presbyterian Church will hold a Pet Blessing Sunday, Oct. 3.

Blessing of the pets will start at 2 p.m. This date draws its inspiration from World Animal Day on Oct. 4. That date is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

All animals are welcome as long as they are either on a leash or caged. You do not need to be a member of First Presbyterian Church to attend, so invite your neighbors and friends the next time you are out walking your dog.

We understand some pets are not comfortable in a group setting with other animals, but you can still participate by bringing a picture of your pet with you to the pet blessing. We also encourage those families who have experienced the loss of a beloved pet to bring a photo to be honored during the ceremony.

We will have treats for your pet, and refreshments for humans. First Presbyterian Church is located at 21 West Third Street. We will gather on the court street side of the church for the pet blessing.

First Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest churches in Maysville, having celebrated its 200 anniversary in 2017. All are invited to attend worship services on Sunday mornings at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary or to attend bible study, youth group, or the regular Presbyterian Women’s meeting. More information can be found at www.maysvillepresbyterian.org.

Trending Recipes