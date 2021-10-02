Mason County District Court

Sept. 29, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Justin Wayne Allen, 36, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 21, 2022.
Cameron Brown, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Misty Dawn Connor, 47, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 1.
Justin S. Davis, 32, bomb threat, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.
Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dakota Shane Knisley, 24, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to mainatain insurance $500/$400 suspended, no operator license $50 fine, court costs waived.
Danny Chapman Rust, 66, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Floyd Edward Skidmore, 47, speeding 26 miles over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Randall K. Colemire, 43, improper display of registration plate dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Michael Frye, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening serve 180/30 days, third-degree terroristic threatening 180/30 days, court costs waived.
Austin B. Jackson, 21, fourth-degree assault minor injury, serve 180 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 6.
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Jesse Brinker, 26, first-degree promoting contraband, controlled substance not in original container, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 4.
Christopher Emmons, 38, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Jabari A. Grayson, 46, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 1.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 4.
Brandon K. Hughes, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Kenneth M. Hunt, 32, no/expired registration plates dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 30 days with conditional release, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended fine, plus court costs.
Darrin Irwin, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
John Irwin, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Chad A. Major, bribery of a public servant, bound to grand jury.
Michael Martin, 29, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Rebecca S. Roberson, 49, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 6.
Chasity Dawn Smith, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, public intoxication on controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
Timothy M. Stone, 31, first-degree sexual abuse, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 6.
Natasha Timmins, 35, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.