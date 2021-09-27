Event to focus on homelessness

The Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition is sponsoring an event “Homelessness Hurts, Love Your Neighbor,” on Oct. 9, in downtown Maysville.

“This event is to spread awareness of the homelessness in our community and to provide information about different resources available in our area to anybody who is in need,” said Niccole Harris, the founder of the Maysville Free in Need Facebook page. The organization is soon to become Maysville Missionary Services, a non-profit organization which will, according to Harris, offer many services and resources to residents of Maysville and surrounding areas just as the current Facebook page does.

According to Harris, the event will have several local agencies present with booths set up to provide information on various local resources.

“The organizations that are setting up booths will be of course the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition, Maysville Free in Need, Women’s Crises Center, Comprehend, Frontline Valley Church, River Outreach, Shepard’s House and more,” said Harris.

All donations received during the event will go to benefit River Outreach, said Harris.

Harris said there will also be several guest speakers giving live testimonies as well as a speech given by special guest speaker, Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill.

“Maysville Free in Need will also be giving away winter clothing such as hats, scarves, coats, new shoes and many different hygiene items to anybody in need,” said Harris.

According to Harris, the Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition was founded by a group of citizens who were very affected by the burning of a homeless person’s tent in February.

“Since the burning of the tent we have been meeting monthly and trying to spread awareness about the homeless situation in Maysville, the fact that there are so many people in need of shelters who have nowhere to go,” said Harris.

“I just want to encourage everybody to come to the event; if in need you will be guided to any resources currently offered in the community as well as be given items to help keep warm in the coming winter,” said Harris.

According to Harris, there will be a free lunch provided at the event as well as a bouncy house for the kids.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank in downtown Maysville.

