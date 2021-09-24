September 24, 2021
Sept. 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Thomas G. Oswald, 24, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kenneth Hunt, 32, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Derick M. Jenkins, 33, show cause, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 2.
Jeremy David Johnson, 39, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Randy Turner, 62, show cause, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 2.
Shelley M. Frost, 47, show cause, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 2.
Michael Ryan Tapp, 36, show cause, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 2.
Ashley R. Thurman, 36, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Mitchell Waynw Barber, 20, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Bradley Dunaway, 40, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Marty Kim Harrison, 65, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Zachary Edward Ison, 36, show cause, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 2.
John C. Vaughn, 26, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Mary B. Hernandez, 47, show cause, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Harold Lemaster, 48, theft by deception under $1,000, notice on Oct. 21.
Brent E. Salyers, 39, failure to produce insurance card dismissed.
Bryan Earlywine, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Ernie Hopkins, 25, glaring headlights, improper passing, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Samantha L. Miller, 27, speeding 23 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Michael Brian Howard, 46, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Christopher Tester, 33, no operator license, $100 fine plus court costs.
Georgette S. Little, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Oct. 4.