Robertson County District Court

Sept. 13, Judge Jay Delaney presiding:
Jeffrey Allen Barker, 52, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity in tampering with physical evidence.
Charles Allen Fryman, 45, second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, alcohol intoxication in a public place, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Randi Michelle Fulmer, 32, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Carl David Hendricks, 55, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, complicity in theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Jared Wayne Hicks, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $500, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Dustin Keith Hughes, 30, enhancement trafficking in marijuana first offense two counts, trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, complicity in trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Tiffany Nicole Hughes, 27, enhancement trafficking in marijuana first offense two counts, trafficking in industrial hemp first offense two counts, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, complicity convicted felon in possession of handgun, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Jeremy David Johnson, 39, theft of identity without consent, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Rodney Lee Myers, 44, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Kenneth Dale Potter, 43, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
David Allen Price, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Jami Lyn Quinlin, 44, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Willie Ray Todd, 50, receiving stolen property more than $10,000, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
John Travis Wheeler, 44, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 11.