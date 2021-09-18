Mason County District Court

Sept.10, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Brian Carl Ball, 39, booster seat violations, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 20.
Ashton K. Blythe, 23, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 20.
Brandi M. Brannock, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license amended $50 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, plus court costs.
Tonya Clark, 48, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.
Shabrianna Clay, second-degree disorderly conduct, conference on Oct. 4.
Shannon Cooper, 54, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 20.
John Dickson, 43, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, notice on Sept. 27.
Noble J. Grooms, 48, leaving scene of accident, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Noble J. Grooms, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Noble J. Grooms, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $500, fourth-degree assault no visible injury two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Noble Jonathan Grooms, 48, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William A. Hamilton, 53, no operator license in possession $50 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.
William Honea, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Chelsea Anne Horn, 25, failure to wear seat belts six month diversion, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Austin Jackson, 21, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 27.
Austin B. Jackson, 21, rear license not illuminated, drug paraphernalia two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Austin B. Jackson, 21, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Mikayla Elaine Keyes, 22, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Oct. 20.
Tommy Lynn Locklear, 43, speeding 24 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Emilie K. McCane, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license $50 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, court costs waived.
Jerry Wayne Phillips, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Katelyn Phillips, 26, fraudulent use of credit card under $500, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Adam Gordon Rhonemus, 32, speeding 10 miles over limit dismissed.
Joseph Allen Stanton, 47, no/expired registration plates, $25 fine, court costs waived.
Stephanie Jeanette Streine, 29, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Charles Travis Thomas, 72, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Catherine Carlene Watkins, 20, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Delphia Pitre, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
William Archie Polley, 30, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.
Tyrik K. Thomas, 25, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Oct. 25.
Sarah Young, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Oct. 4.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on a DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 29.
Kelly Renae Sidebottom, 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, fraudulent use of ID card of electronic code for benefits, theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Chasity Dawn Smith, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Amie B. Walton, 41, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances, public intoxication of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.