Scheek makes Dean’s List

September 18, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Brandon Scheek of Ripley, Ohio has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.6 percent and earn 12 credits for the term.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Trending Recipes