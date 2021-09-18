Fleming offers Neighborhood Kids Homemaker’s Club

Get your future keys to life’s lessons by joining Neighborhood Kids Homemakers Club now. We are so active. This club is open to anyone with interests in basic how-to’s for life; learning new skills; likes to have some fun and enjoys being in a club. The Club Extension Leader is Violet Barbee who will be present at the club meetings. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at the Fleming County Extension Office.

Our first meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Club meeting topics are varied and interesting. Members must be presently in 4 through 12 grades in Fleming County. Remember to bring $8 for your Extension Homemakers Club membership fee. Invite your friends along with you!

For more information on how to become a member of the Neighborhood Kids Homemakers Club member, please contact Staci Thrasher, Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Sciences at Fleming County Extension Office at 845-4641. 

