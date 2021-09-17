Dailey to celebrate 90th

September 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

A 90th birthday party for Alice Dailey of Ripley, will be held at the Ripley Church of Christ at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The church is located at 105 North Third Street in Ripley.

