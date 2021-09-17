Dailey to celebrate 90th

September 17, 2021
Sept. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jonathon McBride, 29, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Sherri L. Brooks, 42, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Randall Keith Colemire,43, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 10 days with conditional release.
Bruce Edie, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.
Toby Charles Farrell, 38, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon L. Hadden, 39, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.
Joshua K. Hall, 27, two counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.
Derick Morton Jolly, 22, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, owner to notify clerk of residence/name change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael Edwin Lewis, second-degree assault domestic violence, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, theft of vehicle registration plate/decal, intimidating participant in legal process, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.
Tommy Lewis, 45, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Logan P. Moncada, 19, custodial interference, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Kenneth P. Pack, 23, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, trafficking in marijuana first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Phillip Wayne Parsons, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.
Austin L. Poe, 28, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.
Charles Riley, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years of age, failure to report child neglect or abuse first offense, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.
Zachary Scott Smith, 26, disregarding stop sign two counts, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, careless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.
Harry Willis Stamm, 64, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Feb. 1, 2022.
Michael P. Thomas, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, summons on Oct. 5.
Craig E. Thompson, 37, speeding 21 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.