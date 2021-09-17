Dailey to celebrate 90th

Dear editor:

Our president made the statement defending his decision to pull out of Afghanistan by asking, “How else could you have done it?” This is a very serious question to be put forth by one who has been elected to the office of president. While no one has all the answers someone of his age should have had some idea about how to proceed, yet he has cried out saying I did not know what else to do. There are myriad ways that could have been used that would not have effectively given over Afghanistan to the Taliban to use at their discretion, even using weapons that we gave that nation.

We could have made the statement we were going to withdraw but not put a specific date on it such as Biden did, and then proceed to honor that date no matter the cost now and in the future. By his action to withdraw using that date sent a very clear message to the Taliban to move swiftly as they knew the condition of the nation and inability of it to protect itself. Even we knew that they could not take care of themselves and that brought the necessity to do some things before we left.

We should have made sure that all our military weapons would be out of that nation so that those weapons would not be used against us at a future date. This nation over the past few decades has shown a clear ability to trust others when trust was not warranted. Just look at all the things that China has taken from our businesses, many of which do contract work for our own military, through their “need” to know the secrets of everything. China is a supporter of the Taliban and not only do they have some of our weapons at their disposal but any secrets of those weapons will now fall into the Chinese military, but they will be enhanced and used against this nation going forward. Trust should only be given to another nation when they show they have earned it.

The deadline should have been purposely vague while working in the background to make sure that everything and everyone who wanted out of there was removed long before we left Afghanistan. It does not mean that it had no end just that no one else knew when that end came while moving to lock down any threats from our having been there. I am just an average citizen of this nation and I know this much.

In this nation, we grant rights to those who rent not to be evicted without due notice of it happening and many landlords have paid the price of those evictions by the destruction of those tenants who were upset that they were being evicted for their own inaction on keeping the rent current. We have essentially done the same with Afghanistan and those who despise us took advantage leaving us with a huge debt now that will hurt only us.

The president is drawing scrutiny over his ability to preside through this and other actions as well. His choice sent a very strong message to our allies that helped us in Afghanistan which has shown them they can not trust him and can be left hanging without a moment’s notice by this president. How can we trust him to keep our best interests at heart when he can make such decisions as this that clearly show that there were other things that could have been done. Maybe it is time for him to step down as he has demonstrated a clear inability to lead. It is now time that we are going to find out exactly the type of leader the vice president will be as she has had no real opportunity to demonstrate her ability to lead either. This scares me!

Tom French

Maysville