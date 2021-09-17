Hagedorn Speaks Before Club

September 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Author Ann Hagedorn

Author Ann Hagedorn

Ann Hagedorn, acclaimed author and journalist spoke of her recently published book, Sleeper Agent: the Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away to the Washington Study Club.

Sleeper Agent is the biography of a Soviet military-trained intelligence officer who, as a U.S. Army corporal, had full security clearance at two sites of the Manhattan Project, America’s top secret World War II project to build the first atomic bomb. He was born and raised in Iowa; he was known for charming everyone he met, loved baseball, was a skilled shortstop, and could even reel off the history and stats of every big league pitcher. He played bridge, and was a fan of Walt Whitman, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and was by several accounts quite the ladies man.

He obviously blended well into the American culture while some of the time he was sending atomic secrets to Moscow to help speed up the creation of their own atomic bomb. Among the most fascinating details is perhaps the fact that he never got caught.

Hagedorn shared that she had written each of her book’s first paragraphs in the New York Public Library’s reading room. Each one hints to the deeper meaning and story that is later to come in the stories. Each story came to life as Hagedorn read the opening paragraphs of her previous books: Ransom, Savage Place, The Invisible Soldiers, Wild Ride and Beyond the River. The setting of Beyond the River is our tri-city area Maysville, Ripley and Augusta.

Hagedorn is also a former Wall Street Journalist staff writer.

Trending Recipes