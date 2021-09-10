Quilt show successful

September 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Quilt Show was well attended and successful. The quilts and vintage clothes were displayed beautifully in the Ripley Library Annex. About 300 people attended. The Viewer’s Choice Winners included Machine Made Quilts, 1. Ivette Shupert, Green Flowered Block quilt, Pebbles, Ohio. 2. Ivette Shupert, Hunter’s Star quilt, Pebbles. 3. Rachel Bowen, Original drawn Witch Woman Quilt, Ripley, Ohio; Hand-made Quilts, 1. Lucille Gelter, Cathedral Windows, Russellville, Ohio. 2. Leonard Fitzwater, Tree of Life, Ripley. 3. Stella Early, Cathedral Windows, Hillsboro, Ohio.

