HOW YOU SEE IT

September 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

All by himself

I remember seeing Joe Biden on TV saying he has $300 for each family for their children and to help pay their bills, then he looked at the camera and said “And I did it all on my own,” well now guess what? He can look into the camera with Afghanistan families, women and children and fathers, and say “And I did it all on my own.” So please everybody pray for the women who are getting beaten and killed and the children getting killed in Afghanistan and everything that’s happening there.

Who’s laughing now?

All the voters that voted for joker Joe Biden, what do you think of America is back now? What a joke this president is. You should be ashamed for voting for this individual.

You knew

If you watched the news before the last presidential election you already knew Joe Biden was hiding in the basement because his party knew he was in cognitive decline. You knew he was a compulsive liar, being caught in lies for years. You knew he had ties to and was financially benefiting from communist China. You knew he was immoral, a pro-choice candidate who had no regard for the innocent children being slaughtered every day. You knew. If you voted for him anyway, you knew. Maybe because you hated Trump. So now you shouldn’t be surprised at the horrible decisions he is making both at the border and in Afghanistan. Are you surprised his press briefings are a show of him standing and reading to you? The taking of only a few pre-approved questions from the media. He is an utter disgrace that has made our country a laughing-stock and a target for terrorists. God help us.

Trending Recipes