Mason County District Court

August 31, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
David Brewer, 33, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James A. Evans, 50, criminal littering, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Chris Fryman, 35, third-degree criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court costs waived.
Kasey Ann Gordley, 36, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, not guilty plea, bound to grand jury.
William Hetzel,72, resident fishing without a license, failure to appear, notify department of fish and wildlife.
Sheryia Marie Johnson, 38, speeding 26 miles or greater over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Austin L. Poe, 28, first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 8.
Ashley D. Richmond, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license $100 fine, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine, court costs waived.
Amara R. Vaughn, 30, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense two counts, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Russell F. Chandler, 34, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Nov. 1.
Jaden Wayne Colemire, 20, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs.
David Lee Dalton, 38, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Robert Dale Farley II, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Logan Earl Gordley, 34, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no license in possession $100 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance six-month diversion, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, failure to notify DOT of address change $25 fine plus court costs.
Eric Edward McNutt, 43, first-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon Hughes, 37, first-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.
Darrin Wayne Irwin, 35, second-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.