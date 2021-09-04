AAUW holds August meeting

The Maysville branch of the American Association of University Women was held on Aug.t 24 at deSha’s restaurant.

The meeting was called to order by President Sharyn White-Coe. She welcomed eight members in attendance with a timely quote by Maya Angelou which read “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

The minutes of the last meeting were waived and Treasurer Peg Crum gave the financial report which was approved. She also asked that all members send in their dues for 2022.

During the business session the Chair of the Historic Home Tour, Marti Insko, reported that the committee has decided to delay this project until spring because of COVID. The committee had planned to hold this tour in October and several of the historic homes of Maysville had been contacted and agreed to participate. They will be contacted and told that it is delayed until spring of 2022.

The group discussed the annual scholarship award for this fall and it was decided to wait until 2022 to award this scholarship, so that we could increase our funding and allow time for any student who would like to apply to pick up the application forms at their school counselor’s office.

President White-Coe and Patricia Whitaker reported on the June 5 state convention they attended via zoom.

The group also discussed their decision in 2019 to invite people to join AAUW as friends of AAUW. This group will not be required to pay state or national dues, only local dues and would not have to meet the national or state requirements to be a member. The membership felt that other branches across the country have done this and it really enhances their local branch.

If you would like to be a “Friend of AAUW” please contact any member or Sharyn White-Coe at [email protected]

Members were reminded of upcoming community events in Maysville and the next meeting which will be Tuesday, Sept. 28 at deSha’s at 6 p.m.

The motion to adjourn was approved.

