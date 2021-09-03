University of Cumberlands announces graduates

September 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The following students from the area completed a degree at he University of the Cumberlands this summer. They include:

Laura Beard of Brooksville, who earned their Bachelor of Science in human services.

Rachel Pasley of May’s Lick, who earned their Master of Arts Education in literacy specialist.

Heather Stevens of Garrison, who earned their Master of Arts Education in principal.

Eli Florer of Brooksville, who earned their Master of Arts Education in teacher leader.

Keturah Montgomery of Wallingford, who earned their Master of Arts Education in teacher leader.

Amanda Reveal of Maysville, who earned their Master of Arts Education in teacher leader.

Trending Recipes