HOW YOU SEE IT

September 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Thanks, Mr. Prez

Thank you Joe Biden for offering me free healthcare while your own people can’t afford their medicine or have to work until they die to pay for their insurance. Thank you for planning on increasing food stamps by 25 percent so I will be able to buy more food, while many people who are on the border of income requirements won’t. Thank you for providing free housing to me while some of your own people are living in dumps and barely able to afford their monthly rent or some including the mentally ill and veterans are living on the streets. Of course, you have my complete loyalty, I will support your party for the rest of my life.

Another thank you

I would like to thank the part-time farmer from May’s Lick who does not live in May’s Lick and can’t see solar panels from his house, for telling me who to believe. Now I know only he and a guy working for the solar industry are telling the truth. Solar companies from Europe have been in Mason County for years signing up farmers and forbidding them from telling anyone. No problem.

Sympathy for Afghans

I feel sorry for the Afghanistan people that helped us and did all they could do and helped the interpreters and everything they did during this terrible war.

Another station not heard from

Well, they say Joe Biden is hiding in Delaware. I just wonder where the Pope is hiding. How come he hasn’t come out and said to the Taliban people that it is against God’s law that they kill women and little girls? Where is he, does he have anything to say? Haven’t heard anything from him in a month.

