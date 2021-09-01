Mason County Men’s Club hears from Ullery

The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their regular monthly meeting with 27 members present as well as the guest speaker, for a total of 28 persons.
The meeting was opened by President Charles Thomas who invited Rev. Bob Hudson to bless the meeting, meal, and those in attendance, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Eddie Johnson.
The minutes from the last meeting were presented by Secretary Harry Mann, who further reported that the club had 52 members with the average attendance of 28 members.
Treasurer Pat Gantley provided a report on the organization’s finances and donations to the Mason County Food Bank. The group then discussed members sick or in distress. One of the members mentioned the Solar Energy Public Meeting later this evening. There being no further business to discuss, the group broke for the Breakfast Buffet.
Following breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced the guest speaker, Caroline Ullery, the director of Aging and Independent Living Services of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District, one of 15 ADD Districts located in Kentucky.
Caroline gave a very brief discussion of the departments of Buffalo Trace, then gave a very informative description of the programs offered by the Aging And Independent Living Services department. The Club was informed about how the Aging and Independent Living Services included assistance with applying for Social Security, Medicare Open Enrollment, Family Caregiver programs, a Respite Program, and many other programs to keep the elderly in their homes and not in long-term care facilities/nursing homes. Further, the organization provides for home-delivered meals and the club was amazed to find out that since March 23, 2021, the organization had provided 173,888 meals to members of the five-county BTADD region. As the vast majority of the membership of the Mason County Men’s Club are senior citizens, the group listened intently to the programs Caroline oversaw, and numerous questions were fielded by the members at the conclusion of the discussion. Of special interest were the Senior Centers and Open Enrollment for Medicare.
In closing, Caroline left business cards and pamphlets outlining the programs for the members to pick up and take home to review.