Bracken County District Court

August 27, 2021
August 25, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Carlene L. Boyd, 49, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Jessi E. Myers, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.
Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, violation of foreign E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Oct. 11.
Delphia Pitre, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence with minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.
Delphia Marie Pitre, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on police officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 40, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.
Elmer Edward Stephenson, 40, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.
Charles Thornton, 33, harassment physical contact no injury dismissed, second-degree criminal mischief serve 90 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Charles J. Thornton, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, serve 180 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Perla Jazmin Bernal, 19, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Andrew Joseph Frankl, 24, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license $50 fine plus court costs.
Robert Gibson, 23, speeding 22 miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 6.
Robert E. Gibson, 23, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 6.
Joni Renee Hamilton, 41, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, six month diversion program.
Calvin Morton, 37, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 15.
Michael J. Wikoff, 37, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding traffic control device, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.