Robertson County District Court

September 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

August 25, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

Guadalupe Lee Campos, 23, failure to wear seat belts, operating on expired license, failure to appear, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.

Garland Wayne Case, 42, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault domestic violence with minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on February 23, 2022.

Joshua Ray Frederick, 36, cultivation of marijuana five or more plants first offense, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

Shaun Dean Woods, 39, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.

James Bradley Wynn, 42, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, hearing on Sept. 22.

