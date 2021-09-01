Tutor Time sets meeting for volunteers

The Tutor Time initial meeting for all volunteers who will be helping with the tutoring program for Fleming County elementary students will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the Flemingsburg Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The Superintendent of Fleming County Schools, Dr. Brian Creasman, will be the guest speaker.

If you would like to assist with this worthwhile program but have not signed up, we invite you to come and work with us. Help us provide support for a good education for our children of this generation.

If you are unable to help but want to assist in another way, you can make a monetary donation to Tutor Time to help with expenses by sending a check to: Tutor Time, c/o Flemingsburg Baptist Church, P O. Box 4, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Tutor Time will be abiding by the guidelines set by the Fleming County Board of Education due to the virus.

