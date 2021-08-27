Mason County District Court

Aug. 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

Aug. 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Virginia Teegarden, 40, 21 counts second-degree cruelty to animals, serve 180 days with conditional release.

Rachel Fryman, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 28.

Christopher None Novotni, 39, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, third-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, noticed on Sept. 28.

Nathan L. Atkins, 51, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, hearing on Sept. 7.

Jamie L. Brooks, 31, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.

Brandon L. Hadden, 39, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Earl Thomas Halleran, 84, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.

Aaron Scott Holleran, 32, fugitive from another state dismissed.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no motorcycle operator license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.

Melissa K. Moore, 26, operating on expired license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Mickey Lee Morton, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal method requirements, local city ordinance, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 28.

Robert A. Rieman, 58, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

