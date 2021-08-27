Lewis County District Court

August 27, 2021
August 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Nikolas A. Straughsbaugh, 25, firs-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 2.
Lance D. Gray, 37, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, failure to maintain insurance $500/ $400 suspended, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.
Andrew Logan Barton, 21, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 14.
Georgia S. Keesy, 44, no/expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to appear, summons on Oct. 14.
Star N. Thomas, 22, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 2.
Star Thomas, 22, failed diversion, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Amber Godsey, 32, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kristopher Blake Adams, 29, careless driving, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 26.
William Gifford, 42, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Kassandra Haggerty, 40, local city ordinance, dismissed.
Amanda Nicole Vibbert, 33, failure to maintain insurance, $500/ $400 suspended, court costs waived.
Michael J. Barnett, 28, license to be in possession, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference on Jan. 6.
James B. Glass, 49, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 16.
Benjamin Clay Carpenter, 28, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 26.
Michael D. Jolly, 66, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Sara E. Doyle, 18, leaving scene of accident, pretrial conference on Oct. 21, 2022.
Martin Roegge Jr., 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Izzy Michael McDaniel, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Sebastian Gaskins, 58, theft by deception under $500 five counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Regina L. Williams, 41, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Rebecca L. Crawford, 40, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Sept. 16.
Megan Bunch, 30, theft by deception under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Walker, 24, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Jordan Swanger, 28, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Ronald P. Daigneau, 55, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Ronald P. Daigneau, 55, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Donnie E. Darlington, 59, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Donnie E. Darlington, 59, no brake lights, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs and alcohol, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Brandon Ferrell, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Brandon Ferrell, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Brandon Ferrell, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Oct. 14.
Timothy Parker, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Timothy A. Parker, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 21.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Ronald Gene Vibbert Jr., 42, theft by unlawful taking under $500 two counts, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Dustin Feltner, 26, second-degree wanton endangerment two counts, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Joel L. Wolfenbarger, 44, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Sept. 2.
Luke N. Croucher, 23, speeding nine miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Joseph Arthur Rieder, 21, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
William Michael Willoughby, 33, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Alanazi K. Abdullah, 23, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.