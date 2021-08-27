Lewis County District Court

August 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

August 19, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Mary Bloomfield, 42, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jonathan Burriss, 35, harboring a vicious animal, serve 30 days with conditional release.

Virginia Clark, 42, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jason Cushard, 36, public intoxication of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.

April Dawn Moore, 32, non-support, serve 12 months with conditional release.

Brandon B. Spencer, 34, speeding 26 miles over limit, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Johnathon Applegate, 48, cattle not to run at large, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 26.

Jesse Broughton, 20, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Rebecca Hobbs, 53, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, harassment no physical contact, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on October 5.

Melvin Lancaster, 61, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Rex Littleton, 34, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tommy J. McWhorter, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense $25 fine.

Paul Matthew Stone, 37, leaving scene of accident, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paul Matthew Stone, 37, third-degree burglary, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Aaron Webb, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Trending Recipes