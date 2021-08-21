Mason County property transfers

Adrian Stone to Laura Veronica Puente, 414-416 East Third Street, $10,000.

Roger Jolly to Ernest Nickell, 6165 Marshall Station Road, $4,000.

Billy Joe Doyle, Vicki Lynn Doyle, Cheryl Palmer and John William Palmer to William D. Burke and Alice C. Burke, 41163 US 62 May’s Lick, $30,000.

Sandra Puckett, Jeffrey L. Puckett, Terry W. Cooley and Marla J. Cooley to Austin Travis Kitchen and Travis Wayne Kitchen, 8029 Orangeburg Road, $58,000.

Patrick C. Gilbert, Darrion C. Low and Elmer L. Walters Jr. to Bruner Land Company Inc., 8.060 Acres Lot 7 Bruner T. Wenz Road, $30,100.

Raven Reed and Jason Reed to Walter Steara, 4627 Kentucky 596 Germantown, $5,000.

Charles J. Whitehead and Jennie W. Whitehead to Taren Ashley Phillips and Michael Gene Phillips, 568 Circle Drive, $169,900.

Rebecca S. Lakes to Amanda Jo Hayslip, 429 Central Avenue, $65,500.

Michael B. Conway to Michael B. Conway and John D. Conway, 301 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration.

Gary F. Davis, Cynthia Davis, Robin L. Davis and Lisa Davis to Andrew William Osman and Megan Faith Osman, 1131 US 68, $130,000.

Marshall Keith Fulton and Denise Michelle Fulton to Mark Anthony Fulton and Pamela Sue Fulton, 0.068 Acres East Side US 62, $6,000.

Edward Lee McCord and Sandra J. McCord to Sandra J. McCord, Lot 39 Buckingham Square, no monetary consideration.

Robert A. Blair and Jacqueline E. Blair to Clift Stears and Martha Stears, 17 Arrington Avenue, $97,000.

