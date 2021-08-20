Mason County District Court

Aug. 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
John P. Arellano, 29, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Madisyn Bailey, 20, license to be in possession, dismissed with proof; speeding 10 mph over limit, $20 and costs.
Preston M. Barrett, 18, possession of marijuana, dismissed; public intoxication on a controlled substance, 60 days conditionally discharged.
Lorenzo Berrell Belcher, 82, speeding 18 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Carlene L. Boyd, 39, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 25.
Nancy Colonel, 57, failure to produce insurance card, $50 and costs; disregarding stop sign, $25 concurrent; rear license not illuminated, dismissed.
Brett Commodore, 37, no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Larry Couch, 40, resisting arrest, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, no operator’s license, controlled substance prescription not in original container, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Tracy Dugan, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing, harassment, failed to appear, issue summons for Sept. 27.
Carter Scott Dwelly, 22, local city ordinance, $100 and costs.
James Fryman, 36, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 90 days conditionally discharged.
James Fryman, 36, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 90 days conditionally discharged; failure to maintain insurance, $500 and costs, $400 suspended; no or expired registration plates, dismissed; failure to register transfer, dismissed.
James Fryman, 36, resisting arrest, 90 days conditionally discharged; second-degree fleeing or evading police, 90 days concurrent.
James Fryman, 36, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 90 days conditionally discharged; no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Joshua D. Hall, 30, inciting a riot, 180 days, credit for time served.
Paul Heekin, 20, speeding 20 mph over limit, license to be in possession, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Dalton Keith Hesler, 23, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Steve Way Littleton, speeding 16 mph over limit, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plates, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed.
Travis Jordon McKee, 27, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, public intoxication on a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, menacing, failed to appear, issue summons for Sept. 15.
Anthony Miller, second-degree wanton endangerment three counts, one year conditionally discharged concurrent on each count; leaving the scene of an accident, $100 plus $10,000 restitution; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, $25 concurrent; no or expired registration plates, $25 concurrent; failure to maintain insurance, 30 days conditionally discharged concurrent; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, $25 concurrent.
David T. Mitchell, 67. reckless driving, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Sept. 8.
Tyunate Rexieus Offutt, 22, possession of marijuana, summons for Sept. 27.
Joshua Allen Ruf, 38, failure to maintain insurance, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, dismissed.
Tyler Scott Ashcraft, 29, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 60 days conditionally discharged; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, 60 days conditionally discharged; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, dismissed, costs.
Ethan S. Charles, 20, speeding 17 mph over limit, driving on a DUI suspended license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Bonnie M. Dyer, 54, license to be in possession, pretrial conference Aug. 18.
Bonnie Mae Dyer, 54, DUI, pretrial conference Aug. 18.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, failure to wear seat belt, $25; no operator’s license, 30 days conditionally discharged; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to or improper signal, waived to grand jury.
Taylor J. Harvey,24, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference Sept. 8.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 30, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference Aug. 25.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 30, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference Aug. 25.
Troy E. Combess, theft by unlawful taking parts from vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Aug. 23.
Troy Eugene Combess, 49, tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a firearm two counts, first-degree first offense trafficking in controlled substance methamphetamine, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Aug. 23.
Justin Evans, 24, theft by unlawful taking all others $500 0r more, amended to under $1,000, not guilty plea entered, review Nov. 15, pay restitution to Walmart.
Michael Frye, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening two counts, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Aug. 23.
Michael C. Frye, 42, public intoxication on a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a police officer, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Aug. 23.
Lyndsay Taylor Fryman, 28, tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a firearm two counts, first-degree first offense trafficking in controlled substance methamphetamine, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing Aug. 23.
Elaine Fryman, 26, third-degree burglary, pretrial conference Aug. 25.
Brandon Hughes, 37, first-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference Aug. 18.
Darrin Wade Irwin, 35, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference Aug. 18.
Paul Jordan, 58, first-degree first offense possession controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing Aug. 23.
Paul Jordan, 58, second-degree indecent exposure, pretrial conference Aug. 25.
Byrd Dale Severance, 38, first-degree assault, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing Aug. 25.
Heather A. Sharp, 38, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, waived to grand jury.
Heather Ann Sharp. 38, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 30 days conditionally discharged.
Heather Ann Sharp, 38, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 30 days conditionally discharged; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 suspended; no or expired other state registration receipt or plate, $25 concurrent.