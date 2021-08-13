DAR resumes in-person meetings

Flag Day Members

Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution resumed in-person meetings on May 18, 2021, with their annual business meeting that includes officer and chairman reports focusing on projects for the past year.

Regent Dena Green conducted the hybrid business meeting that was held at Paxton Inn. Hostesses for the evening were Missy and Sandy Humphries.

The 2021-23 Limestone Chapter officers were elected and installed by District Director Robin Bennett. The officers are as follows: Regent: Dena Green, Vice-Regent: Teresa Huber, Chaplain: Sonja Eads, Recording Secretary: Chyleigh Rose, Corresponding Secretary: Lareina Bierley, Treasurer: Missy Humphries, Registrar: Charlotte Allison, Historian: Donna Phillips, and Librarian: Kate Zweigart.

The annual Flag Day Picnic joint meeting was held at Burr Oak Farm in May’s Lick on June 15, 2021. Hostesses for the evening were Mary Katherine Cropper and Chyleigh Rose. Joining Limestone Chapter to celebrate Flag Day were George Mason Chapter SAR, Limestone Society C.A.R., and William Dudley Chapter DAR of Flemingsburg. Prior to the dinner meeting, a large number of those in attendance toured the Col. Charles Young Cabin with Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Lacey Holleran.

Community Service Award Chairman Ginny Butler presented the Community Service Award to three outstanding community volunteers, Sue Grant, Garnett Trimble, and Sally Walton, for their Farm Bureau volunteer work with educating youth about agriculture and other activities in the community.

Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill surprised Dena Green by presenting her with the Mason County Pioneer Award for her 25 years of volunteer work with the Children of the American Revolution and other service in the county.

The program for the evening was Michael Jones as Col. Charles Young, one of the Kentucky Humanities Council’s Chautauqua Series programs. It was fitting that the meeting was held in Mays Lick, because Col. Young was born in this community in 1864 and his log home has been preserved by the Mason County Fiscal Court. Charles Young was the third African-American to enter the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He would go on to have a long military career serving around the world and would be the first African-American to serve as a National Park Superintendent at Sequoia National Park. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

For more information about DAR, SAR, or C.A.R. membership and activities, call 882-2011 or email [email protected]

