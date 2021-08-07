Fleming County Extension Homemakers Hold Annual Meeting

The Fleming County Extension Homemakers celebrated accomplishments at their Tea Party themed annual meeting on July 29, 2021.
After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 it was an exciting evening of food, fellowship, and fun. Tables at the Fleming-Mason Energy Pavilion were adorned with tea party décor by each of the county homemaker clubs in attendance. The ladies also dressed to suit with tea party themed attire.
County President, Jennifer Hildebrand, opened the meeting and recognized guests present. Lilly Schumacher and Anna Barbee, members of the Neighborhood Kids Junior Homemakers, lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Violet Barbee, Vice-President, lead the group in the Homemaker Creed. Susan Wood, President of the treasurers of the Heart Homemaker Club, provided an inspirational message before the meal, prepared by Sprinkles of Hope, was served.
Attendees were able to place bids on items donated to the silent auction by club members throughout the evening.
Guest speaker, Ann Porter, Licking River Area Homemaker President shared with the group updates from the area Homemakers and successes from our Fleming County Clubs. Ann also left a call to action, for everyone to agree to recruit at least one new Homemaker member this year as we saw a large reduction in members in 2020.
During the business meeting portion of the evening, a new slate of officers were presented by the nominating committee and approved by the group for 2021-2022. The officers are: Violet Barbee, President; Glenna Peterson, Vice President; Jennifer James, Secretary; and Erienne Schumacher, Treasurer. The out-going officers were presented with an embroidered throw quilt.
Many awards were presented throughout the evening.
Reading Awards went to: Jean Sundys, Judy Crain, Lena Jamison, Jennifer James, Shelby Fannin, Patty McRoberts, Cindy Hedge, Susan Wood, Helen Johnson, Rebecca Herbert, and Violet Barbee.
Volunteer Service Recognition Awards went to: Violet Barbee and Jean Sundys with 500 hours of service each, and Rebecca Herbert with 5000 hours of service.
Club Attendance Award went to: Country Neighbors.
Scholarship Award went to: Lauren McGinnis, Fleming County High School Graduate.
Years of Service Awards went to: Five Years: Samantha Major, Vickie McCleese, Patty McRoberts; 10 Years: Joyce Dryden, Cindy Hedge, Mary McGlone, Susan Wood; 15 years: Shelby Fannin, Carole Hunt; 20 years: Shirley Humphries, Lena Jamison; 30 years: Helen Johnson.
Best Dressed to Theme: Violet Barbee, dressed as the Queen of Hearts, she gave her award to Samantha Major, dressed as Alice in Wonderland.
Best Decorated Table to Theme: Hillsboro Homemakers.
M&M Guessing Game: Samantha Major
Door Prize: Ann Porter
Platter Guessing Game: Anna Barbee
Cultural Art Award Winners: Art, Natural: Ashley Ross; Drawing, Pencil or Charcoal Black: Ashley Ross; Jewelry, Mixed Media: Ashley Ross; Doll/Toy Making, Cloth: Rebecca Herbert; Holiday Decorations, Autumn: Deana Hall; Wall or Door Hanging, Other: Kelly Hunt; Paper Crafting, Scrapbooking: Jennifer Hildebrand; Miscellaneous: Erienne Schumacher.
The evening was wrapped up with a Memorial Ceremony to remember Homemakers that had passed away since the last Annual Meeting. President, Violet Barbee, provided important reminders and dates as she adjourned the meeting.