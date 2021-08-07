Mason County District Court

July 26, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jonas J. Adams, 85, speeding 24 miles over limit, $48 fine plus court costs.
Trinity Renee Drake, 21, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 30 days with conditional release plus, court costs waived.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Paul H. Faris Jr., 55, alcohol intoxication in public place third offense within 12 months, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 13.
Kenneth Wayne Fite, 29, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no operator license serve 30 days with conditional release, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, plus court costs.
Wiiliam Edward Giles, 50, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating vehicle with expired license dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Timothy Gerome Glisper, 42, second-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Thomas Jacob Henderson, 53, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Kyra Leeann Maddix, 25, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/ $400 suspended, court costs waived.
Wesley A. Phillips, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof plus court costs.
Linda Marie Powell, 36, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Dawayne E. Sartin, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dwayne E. Sartin, 54, failure to wear seat belts, improper registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Stephen Perry Scott, 40, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 13.
Adam Shrout, 46, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Chase B. Stamper, 24, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, license to be in possession dismissed with proof.
Perry S. Stephens, 40, rear license not illuminated, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jeremy A. Terrell, 41, public intoxication on controlled substances, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Patricia Ann Workman, 30, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance cards $50 fine.
Dillon Barnett, 24, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Russell F. Chandler, 34, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.
Timothy Evans, 62, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Carl Ray Swim, 50, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.
Tyrik K. Thomas, 25, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on Sept. 13.
Tonya Wheeler, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Brian Dale Addison, 40, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Justin S. Adkins, 31, leaving scene of accident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Nakala Bloomfield, 35, leaving scene of accident, improper registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating vehicle with expired license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.
Daniel S. Cooper, 31, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.
Daniel Shane Cooper, 29, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.
Malcolm L. Elliott, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, $100 fine and court costs waived.
Emanuel Fate, 31, theft of services, second-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Lyndsay Elaine Fryman, 26, third-degree burglary, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Paul Jordan, 59, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 9.
Paul Jordan, 60, second-degree indecent exposure, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Leighana Jo La Tour, 31, giving false identifying information, operating on suspended/revoked license, leaving scene of accident, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Heather Neimeyer, 30, receiving stolen property under $500, theft of services, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree stalking, bound to grand jury.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Danielle Renee Neimeier, 39, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of controlled substances, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal possession, bound to grand jury.
Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Baldev R. Patel, 44, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.
Sean M. Wright, 33, giving officer false identifying information, second-degree hindering prosecution, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Jonathan A. Wallingford, 35, disregarding traffic control device, operating vehicle on expired license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.