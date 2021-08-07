Why the rush?

August 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Dear editor,

Since 2019, out-of-state solar developers have quietly secured land options and aggressively lobbied our local officials— behind closed doors — to build industrial scale solar facilities on over 9,000 acres of our precious farmland here in Mason County.

We, the taxpaying citizens have been given no opportunity to answer the question of whether industrial solar is even appropriate in Mason County, and if so, how best to regulate it to protect our fiscal strength, environmental resources, and quality of life today… and into the future.

With so much at stake for our community, one must ask of the solar developers…Why the rush? Why have they not involved the community in public forums to learn more about these installations, and how they will impact all of us? Why are developers scheduling overlapping meetings and dividing the community?

The solar panels are made of heavy toxic metals with a shelf-life of roughly 20 years. As demonstrated by other locations with utility-scale solar installations, they will displace thousands of acres of our finite rural landscape, while destabilizing property values; creating only a few permanent jobs for local residents; posing numerous financial liabilities for our municipal government coffers; generating significant water run-off; compromising the “carbon sink” of our natural greenspaces; and eroding the “factory floor” of our food industry here in Mason County…all so foreign developers can generate green energy credits here, but sell them elsewhere out of the county, for corporate profit and consumption.

Is this a fair deal for all Mason Countians? The answer must be calculated carefully, and under the microscope of objective research, analysis, and public engagement. An update to our Comprehensive Plan is the venue for such deliberations.

Maysville-Mason County deserves better. We must issue a one-year moratorium and convene the Comprehensive Plan process, so we have a say… Our future depends on it.

Citizens Voice of Mason County

Elizabeth Berry

