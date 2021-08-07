Why the rush?

August 07, 2021
August 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Idrissa None Abdou Madougou, 45, speeding 14 miles over the limit, $28 fine plus court costs.
Robert Dylan Beckett, 22, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, all dismissed with proof.
Alan Josue Briseno, 18, speeding 10 miles over limit, dismissed.
Jaden Wayne Colemire, 20, failure to produce insurance card, one headlight, traffic in marijuana, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.
Jaden Wayne Colemire, 20, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.
Brett Jacare Commodore, 37, no/expired registration plate, dismissed with proof.
Destiny Marie Craycraft, 21, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Matthew Elliott, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Phillip Thomas Griffith, 19, speeding 24 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.
Dequinn L. Little, 32, speeding 20 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Ashley McCord, 44, one headlight, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
Sean Myrick, 36, local city ordinance, six month diversion.
Dawayne E. Sartin, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Nicholas Cody Tibbs, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Justin McKail Tingle, 21, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jason Alan Warmouth, 25, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed, no/expired registration plates dismissed plus court costs.
Nicole Wilson, 40, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nicole R. Wilson, 40, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jeremy Dean Witten, 39, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James D. Fryman, 36, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James D. Fryman, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Darius Lee Groskreutz, 26, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cassie M. King, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Amy Vice, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 27.
Stephen Wagler, 55, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Oct. 4.
Tonya Wheeler, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 27.
Justin S. Adkins, 31, leaving scene of accident, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Andrea D. Elliott, 29, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial hearing on Aug. 11.
Emanuel Fate, 31, theft of services, second-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $500, concurrent sentences of serving 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Emmanuel L. Fate, 31, possession of stolen mail matter, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 11.
Brandon Hughes, 37, first-degree fleeing or evading police, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Brandon K. Hughes, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, sent to grand jury.
Leighana Jo La Tour, 31, giving officer false identifying information, operating on suspended/revoked license, leaving scene of accident, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Tanner Lykins, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing dismissed.
Tanner Lykins, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Tanner Keith Lykins, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Heather Neimeyer, 30, receiving stolen property under $500 serve 30 days, theft of services serve 30 days, conditional release, court costs waived.
Marti Ann Sidebottom, 46, theft by deception more than 10,000, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial hearing on Aug. 8.
David Strange, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense two counts, bound to grand jury.
Charles Pribble, 37, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Charles D. Pribble, 37, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, speeding 19 miles over limit, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.