Lion’s Club meets

August 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bi-monthly meeting on Aug. 2, 2021 with the President Donnie Toller calling the meeting to order. Eric Crawford led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag and the Lord’s Prayer.

There were 10 members answering the roll call.

The Secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by John David Frye.

The Treasurer’s Report was given by Debbie Newberry and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by John David Frye.

Both co-chairs Mary Toller and Paula Jolley gave a report concerning the Halloween Fall Festival. The Lions Club plans on having an old fashioned fall festival with numerous games including a fish pond, ring toss, cake walk, raffles, and many others. Along with the fall festival the Lions Club will be having a soup supper, chili/potato soup, hot dogs, chili dogs, pimento cheese, soft drink, and dessert. The Club welcomes the public to this event on October 16, 2021. The Lions Club would like for the community to really support the Lions Club and come out for this event. Donations for game prizes, cakes for cake walks, and desserts for serving along with monetary donations will be gladly accepted.

There was no old business.

There was no new business.

Announcements:

Cabinet meeting Aug. 14, Florence Lions Club

Oct. 1, Golf Scramble Tournament Jupiter Hills, Frankfort Ky. Golf Course.

Kentucky State Fair needs workers Aug. 20-29.

The meeting was dismissed at 6:45 p. m. with a vote and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by John David Frye.

Trending Recipes