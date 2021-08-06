Lewis County District Court

July 29, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:
Toby A. Bray, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
David None Defrance, 51, speeding 20 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.
Christopher Ernie Dummitt, 27, failure to pay, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Bonnie Dyer, 54, failure to comply, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jill Journey, 50, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.
Dylan R. Leonard, 26, no motorcycle operator license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 21.
Russell Stuart Martin, 26, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dustin Ray Mashburn, 26, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Brenda S. Porter, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 21.
Anthony Robinson, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 21.
Scotty Rowe, 28, non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Darren Farley, 55, fourth-degree assault minor injury, bench trial Oct. 19.
Darrin Farley, 55, menacing, bench trial Oct. 19.
Janie Farley, 57, menacing, bench trial Oct. 19.
Janie Farley, 57, fourth-degree assault minor injury, bench trial on Oct. 19.
Janie Farley, 57, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening. bench trial Oct. 19.
Perry W. Knell, 35, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed.
Billy Ray McClurg, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, serve 14 of 180 days with conditional release.
Timothy Russ, 62, failure to comply with sex offender registration, serve 180 days of 12 months with conditional release.
Michael Dewayne Smith, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury serve 12 months with conditional release, second-degree unlawful imprisonment dismissed, third-degree criminal trespassing dismissed.
Sandra Smith, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury serve 12 months with conditional release, second-degree unlawful imprisonment dismissed, third-degree criminal trespassing dismissed.
Michael Freeman Stanton, 42, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.