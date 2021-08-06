Lewis County District Court

August 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

July 21, Judge Brian C. McCloud presiding:

James A. Browning, 42, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/ sex offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nicholas Tyler Cushard, 24, first-degree sodomy three counts, first-degree rape without weapon victim age incapable of consent two counts, first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age two counts, trial set for March 28, 2022.

Charles T. Gilliam, 35, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Hall, 30, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Hall, 30, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

